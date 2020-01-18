Rohit fastest to score 7k ODI runs as opener

Rajkot : India's Rohit Sharma on Friday became the fastest batsman to score 7,000 ODI runs as opener, leaving behind Hashim Amla and Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit achieved the feat during the second ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium against Australia.

While Rohit took 137 innings to reach the milestone, Amla, who now stands at the second spot, had achieved the feat in 147 innings. Tendulkar had completed 7,000 ODI runs in 160 inniings.

Rohit also became the fourth Indian opener to complete 7,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag are the three other batsmen to have reached this milestone.

The 32-year-old, who had failed to score much during India's thrashing in Mumbai, looked to be in fine form in Rajkot before he was dismissed by Adam Zampa after scoring 42 off 44 deliveries.

The Mumbaikar missed out on completing another record as he fell four runs short of reaching 9,000 runs in ODIs. Even though Rohit started as a middle-order batsman in the Indian team, then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted him to the top during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

There has been no looking back for Rohit since and commenting on Dhoni's move, the batsman had said: "I believe the decision to open in ODIs changed my career and it was a decision taken by Dhoni. I became a better batsman after that. In fact it helped me understand my game better, react better according to situations.

Rohit hurts his left hand, taken off the field

Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding. RRohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over.

Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.