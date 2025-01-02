Rohit Sharma Dropped for Sydney Test as India Makes Key Changes

In a significant shake-up ahead of the final Test between India and Australia in Sydney, Rohit Sharma has been dropped from India’s playing XI. The Indian captain’s recent form has been under scrutiny, and his exclusion comes as a result of his prolonged struggles with the bat, which have impacted his role in the team.

Rohit, who had missed the opening Test of the series due to the birth of his second child, returned to lead India in the Adelaide Test. However, his performance since then has been less than satisfactory. After initially opting to bat in the middle order during the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, he moved back to open in Melbourne, a decision that led to the exclusion of Shubman Gill. Unfortunately, this shift did not yield the desired results, as Rohit’s poor run with the bat continued.

The 37-year-old has faced a lean patch, with his recent performances failing to meet expectations. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit has scored only 31 runs in five innings, averaging just 6.20. His overall numbers for 2024 have been disappointing as well, with only 619 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.76. Since his century against England in March 2024, Rohit has managed just 154 runs in 15 innings, averaging a mere 10.26. This extended slump in form has led to speculation that his Test career may be nearing its end.

Rohit did not attend the pre-match press conference, and his absence, coupled with coach Gautam Gambhir’s comments about the playing XI, fueled further speculation about his future in the format. Despite not officially announcing his retirement, it is widely believed that the Sydney Test will be his last in the Indian team. The exclusion marks a clear signal of India’s transition in the Test format, as the team moves forward with younger players.

In Rohit’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to take the reins as captain. Bumrah, who led India to a dominant 295-run victory in the series opener, has been actively involved in the team’s preparations for the Sydney Test. His leadership will be crucial as India looks to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and end the series on a high note.

With Rohit’s departure from the playing XI, India’s top order will see changes. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to return to their positions at the top, while Shubman Gill will bat at No. 3. The injury to pacer Akash Deep has opened the door for a new fast bowler, with Prasidh Krishna the likely candidate to step in. Mohammed Siraj, who was largely a spectator during the practice session, may also face competition for his spot from Harshit Rana, depending on the team’s strategy.



