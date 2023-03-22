Rohit Sharma drops out of top 10 in latest Test rankings; Kane Williamson climbs to No. 2

India captain Rohit Sharma has slipped out of the top 10 of the Test batsmen's list, according to the latest ICC rankings.

Rohit, who scored a century in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, lost two places and is now ranked No. 12 in the world in the longest format, a spot above former India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who ended his Test century drought of three years in the Ahmedabad Test, retained his 13th place in the latest rankings. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action since his freak car accident in December 2022, remains the only Indian batter in the top 10 of ICC Test Rankings. The wicketkeeper-batsman is ranked No. 9 in the list.

Former World No. 1 Kane Williamson stormed into top two of the Men's Test rankings after scoring a century in New Zealand's back-to-back Tests against Sri Lanka. Williamson scored an unbeaten 121 in the Christchurch game and helped the BlackCaps to clinch a nail-biting two-wicket win before top-scoring with 215 as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in the Wellington Test as well and sealed the series 2-0.

Following his recent incredible performances with the bat, former New Zealand captain Williamson moved up four slots to take second position in the list led by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. In the process, the Kiwi batter pushed down Australia's Steve Smith, England's Joe Root, and Pakistan's Babar Azam a spot down each in the list.

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls, who scored 200 not out and featured in a triple-century partnership with Williamson in the second Test against Sri Lanka, also made rapid progress, moving up 20 places to 27th position. BlackCaps skipper Tim Southee (up one place to 11th) and Matt Henry (up four places to 31st) are the New Zealand bowlers who advanced in the bowling rankings.

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne entered the top 10 with scores of 89 and 51 while teammate Dinesh Chandimal moved up one slot to 17th with scores of 37 and 62.

In the ODI rankings, which included performances in two matches each of the India-Australia, Bangladesh-Ireland and South Africa-West Indies series, as well as the first match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj slipped behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult after India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in Visakhapatnam.

Hazlewood, who earned his career-best No. 2 place in the ODIs in June 2017, is now the top-ranked bowler in the 50-over format for the first time. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc's eight wickets in the two matches against India see him go to joint-third position with Siraj, with Kiwi pacer Boult in second place.