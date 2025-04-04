Rohit Sharma Misses MI vs LSG Clash Due to Knee Injury

Mumbai Indians’ opening batter Rohit Sharma will not feature in Friday’s away match against Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining a knee injury before the toss in Lucknow, team officials confirmed.

Captain Hardik Pandya stated that Sharma’s injury forced him to sit out the game, noting that he was struck on the knee prior to the match. Pandya, who opted to bowl against LSG, added that Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return soon.

Mumbai Indians made a tactical change by naming pace-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa in their bowling-first XI. Bawa, who has appeared in two previous IPL matches for Punjab Kings and represents Chandigarh in domestic cricket, was recognized as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup in 2022.

Sharma’s form in IPL 2025 has raised concerns after scores of 13, 8, and 0 in his initial three outings. Despite the injury, Sharma was observed at the venue, engaged in conversation with Suryakumar Yadav near the pitch.

In related news, Suryakumar Yadav became the eighth player for Mumbai Indians to complete 100 appearances, joining teammates including Sharma, Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Bumrah, and Ambati Rayudu.

The team, which started the tournament without Bumrah and Hardik in the first match, registered losses in their opening two games before securing a win at home against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians currently occupy the sixth position on the points table.

On the opposing side, Lucknow Super Giants introduced Akash Deep, returning from injury, in place of M Siddharth. LSG has experienced several injury setbacks with Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash, and Avesh Khan missing early matches. Avesh Khan has since returned for two games, while Akash Deep’s inclusion is seen as a boost to the pace attack.

This match marks Akash Deep’s first competitive appearance since his back injury in December 2024, when he played in the MCG Test against Australia.

LSG, with one win from three matches, sit just below Mumbai Indians on the points table as both sides look to improve their standings in IPL 2025.