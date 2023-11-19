Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 19, 2023
- Gill, Iyer, Ravindra, Head, Jansen: World Cup debutants who made headlines
- Vizianagaram: LED screen set up for World Cup finals
- Tirumala: Srivaru presents ornaments worth Rs 2.5 cr to Sri Padmavathi
- KSRTC bags prestigious SKOCH National Award for innovative Insurance Scheme
- Vijayawada: Intercollegiate football tournament begins
- BJP opposes TTD funding for corporation works
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2023
- 10 wins in a row: Looking back at Team India's dream run
- THE UNSTOPPABLE ‘MEN IN BLUE’
Just In
Satta bazaar bets on India
Highlights
The satta bazar believes that India will win the 2023 World Cup final comfortably, considering their winning streak in this edition so far. According to them, the odds heavily favor the Rohit Sharma-led side.
Ahmedabad: The satta bazar believes that India will win the 2023 World Cup final comfortably, considering their winning streak in this edition so far. According to them, the odds heavily favor the Rohit Sharma-led side. "The rates are 46-48 in favour of India.
The Cup is ours (India), a bookie said. "But I would like to clarify again that these rates keep fluctuating when the game begins. So, one can't be a hundred percent sure. The Rohit Sharma-led side is winning though as I said in the semifinals."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS