Satta bazaar bets on India

Ahmedabad: The satta bazar believes that India will win the 2023 World Cup final comfortably, considering their winning streak in this edition so far. According to them, the odds heavily favor the Rohit Sharma-led side. "The rates are 46-48 in favour of India.

The Cup is ours (India), a bookie said. "But I would like to clarify again that these rates keep fluctuating when the game begins. So, one can't be a hundred percent sure. The Rohit Sharma-led side is winning though as I said in the semifinals."

