'She loves VK,' Virat Kohli gifts a signed jersey to David Warner's daughter

Virat Kohli gifted a signed jersey to David Warner's daughter, who is a big fan of the Indian skipper, the Australian cricketer revealed on social media on Thursday.

Even though the Aussies lost the Border Gavaskar, Warner said that his daughter was happy because she received a signed jersey from one of her favourite cricketers, Kohli.



"I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks, @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK," wrote Warner along with a happy picture of his daughter Indi Warner.











Warner's wife Candice had earlier revealed that their middle child Indi is a Kohli fan, who likes to play like him over the Australian opener whenever the Warners play backyard cricket at home.



Warner and Candice are proud parents of three girls – Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). "We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel," Candice had said in an interview with Triple M Sydney radio station.



In the recently concluded India's tour of Australia, the teams battled out in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and four Tests.



While Australia had claimed the ODI series 2-1, Kohli-led India bounced back to seal the shortest format series 2-1. India were hammered by eight wickets in the opening Test, which was also their maiden overseas day-night Test. After the end of the game at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli had returned home on paternity leave. Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently blessed with a baby girl.

The Indian skipper, who had missed the remaining Tests in Australia, recently joined the Indian cricket team in Chennai ahead of the four-match home Test series against England. Meanwhile, Warner is gearing up for Australia's upcoming tour of South Africa, which will include three Tests.