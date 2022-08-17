Shikhar Dhawan on Washington Sundar missing out on Zimbabwe series: Quite an important player

Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on spinner Washington Sundar missing out on the Zimbabwe tour, saying he is "quite an important player."

Sundar suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

With Sundar out of the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, India included Shahbaz Ahmed as a replacement in the squad. All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, starting on Thursday (Aug. 18).

In a pre-match conference, Dhawan admitted that the team would miss the services of Sundar but the opener also said that there are enough spinners in the squad who would provide solid backup throughout the three-match series.

"He is quite an important player. We have got a replacement now. Shahbaz (Ahmed) is coming in. But we have got other spinners as well in the side. We have got quite a balanced side. Kuldeep Yadav is there, and Deepak Hooda bowls off-spin. We are going to miss him (Sundar). At the same time, we've got good backup as well.

"Very sad that Washington is out. It is part and parcel of our field, these things happen. Hope that he recovers soon," said Dhawan.

Dhawan, who is one of the senior members of the squad, also reckons that the youngsters will get a good opportunity to shine against Zimbabwe.

"We guys are happy to be here. It's a good feeling to be back here. I remember when I came in 2014 or something (2013), It was good. The wickets are quite good over here and I am sure that youngsters over here are looking forward to playing the matches. Few of the boys have been touring a lot. I am sure they are going to get chances over here," added Dhawan in the same conference.

Dhawan was initially named the captain of Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. With Rahul declared fit for the Zimbabwe tour, he was handed the captain's armband.