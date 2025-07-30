Shubman Gill Nears Bradman's Record in England Test Series

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is playing very well in the Test series against England. He has scored four centuries in four matches and has made 722 runs in 8 innings. His average is 90.25. He scored runs in all matches except the one at Lord’s.

The final match of the series will be played at The Oval in London on Thursday, July 31. Gill is now very close to breaking a big record held by cricket legend Don Bradman.

Bradman scored 810 runs in a single Test series as captain in 1936-37. This record is 89 years old. If Gill scores 89 more runs, he will break that record.

Gill has already matched another record. He is now the third captain to score four centuries in one Test series. Only Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar have done this before. If Gill scores one more century in the last match, he will become the first captain ever to score five centuries in one series.

Fans are excited and hope to see history made in the final match.