Smriti Mandhana Becomes World No. 1 in ICC ODI Rankings After 6 Years

India women’s cricket team vice-captain and star opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. After a gap of six years, she has once again become the world’s number one ODI batter, as per the latest rankings released by the ICC on Tuesday.

Mandhana overtook South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who slipped to third place after scoring just 27 and 28 in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. As a result, Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points.

Smriti Mandhana now holds the top position with 727 rating points, followed by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt in second place with 719 points. Wolvaardt also has 719 points, but she is placed third due to tie-breaking criteria.

This is the first time since 2019 that Mandhana has held the No. 1 ranking. Her rise follows a brilliant century in the final of the recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

Among other Indian batters, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are ranked 14th and 15th, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Women’s team is set to tour England later this month, where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs against the English side.