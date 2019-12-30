South Africa vs England, 1st Test: They have got a problem, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes involved in ugly fight (video)

England duo of Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad got involved in an ugly spat on the field on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Watching the scenes during a team huddle after a Proteas wicket fell, former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was in the commentary box, determined that "they have got a problem."



While it was unclear what triggered the heated argument, Hussain assessed that Broad might have said something to Stokes in the team huddle which did not go down well with the all-rounder.

"England's hot in the weather and not feeling well. I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. (They've) got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England's vice-captain picks him up on it. I don't mind that at all," Hussain said.

Replying to him, legendary West Indies cricketer Michael Holding in the commentary said," Well that doesn't look like a very friendly conversation, does it? I'm not sure what started it, but hopefully, it will end soon."

Faf du Plessis and Co defeated England by 107 runs inside four days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

South Africa were bowled out for 284 in the first innings where Quinton de Kock top-scored with 95 from 128 balls. The hosts then needed 53.2 overs to wipe out the entire English side, who managed only 181 runs in reply.

Despite a great effort from Jofra Archer, who bagged a five-wicket haul, South Africa added another 272 runs and gave England a target of 376 runs. The touring openers started off well with Rory Burns taking charge. They already had close to 100 runs on the board when South Africa finally drew first blood.

When England resumed the play at 121 for 1 on Day 4, they had a huge task ahead. Had they won the Test, Joe Root's side could have become the first-ever team to pull off two 300-plus successful chases in a single year.

The South Africans did not have much success in the first session and had to wait until lunch. Even though Root and Jos Buttler were sick on Saturday, they did everything they could to save the Test. Unfortunately, apart from them and Burns, no other English batsman produced a significant performance.

England went on to lose as many as seven wickets for just 64 runs to hand South Africa a superb victory in Centurion. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Friday in Cape Town.