Spain sack head coach Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

Spain have sacked head coach Luis Enrique after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Morocco.



Morocco defeated Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. The 2010 champions, who kickstarted the tournament with an impressive 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, failed to convert a single penalty against the African side.

Enrique, who took charge of Spain in 2018, guided the side to the semi-final of Euro 2020, where they lost to eventual champions Italy.

Following the latest upset, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to begin a new project under a fresh coaching staff.

"The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years.

"The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach," read a statement from RFEF.

The RFEF also announced Enrique's immediate replacement, with U21 head coach Luis de la Fuente set to be officially presented in his new role as senior boss on Monday. De la Fuente has been part of the Spanish set-up since 2013 and has coached their youth teams. He led Spain to a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Official. Luis Enrique leaves Spanish national team, statement confirms. 🚨🇪🇸 #Qatar2022



It's over after internal meeting — as Luis Enrique is prepared to return to club football. pic.twitter.com/5oZ5PMrSTf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

The Spanish federation wished Enrique and the other members for your future projects.



"The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home," the statement read further.

Spain's 'Tiki-Taka' style of play drew massive attention when they dominated football between 2008 and 2012 under Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque, during which they won two successive European Championships and a FIFA World Cup.

But Spain have not won a major trophy since being crowned European champions in 2012. And they have not progressed past the last 16 at the World Cup since their triumph in 2010.

Enrique's most successful period as manager was at the club level with FC Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, where he helped the side win the Champions League, two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and Spanish Super Cup.

He was appointed as Spain's boss following their poor 2018 World Cup campaign. He succeeded Fernando Hierro, who had stepped in two days before the tournament because Julen Lopetegui was sacked for announcing he was taking over at Real Madrid after the tournament.

Former Spain midfielder Enrique stepped down from the role of Spain's head coach for a brief time in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer. He then returned for the side's run to the last four of the delayed Euro 2020.