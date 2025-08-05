London: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in lavishing praise on the Indian team after the stunning win in the fifth Test against England on Monday, which helped them square the five-match series.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (5/104) was the standout performer, delivering one of his finest performances under pressure. He finished the series with 23 wickets — the highest across both teams.

Set a record target of 374, England were well-placed at 339 for six at stumps on the penultimate day, before bad light and rain halted play. However, India picked up the remaining four wickets quickly on the final morning to bowl England out for 367.

Tendulkar lauded the team’s performance, rating them a perfect 10.

“Test cricket... absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Kohli, who retired from the Test format before this tour of England, wrote on ‘X’, “Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him.”

Siraj promptly thanked Kohli for “believing” in his abilities.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly praised the team’s consistency and key performers.

“Exceptional series from Jadeja, Washington, Pant ..so much consistency from this young team. @bcci.”

Meanwhile, swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of the fifth Test due to a broken foot, said this team is “hungry” for success and will take Indian cricket forward.

“A tour that asked a lot and gave even more in return. Proud of how this team stood up, adapted and kept fighting. Representing the country means everything to us, it takes everything out of you but we take pride in that.