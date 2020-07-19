Suresh Raina faces Chawla, Shami in the nets

New Delhi: Veteran batsman Suresh Raina was seen back in the nets with spinner Piyush Chawla and fast-bowler Mohammed Shami. Raina posted a video on his social media handle in which he can be seen facing deliveries from Shami and Chawla.

"When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla Keeping the momentum going! Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend ! (sic.)" said Raina in the tweet alongwith the video. Shami had earlier posted a video of him working out in the gym on Twitter. He is part of the Indian fast bowling attack that is considered among the best in the longest format.

It includes Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Commenting on who bowls with the new ball, Shami says, it's often a difficult choice, especially when the first-choice trio of himself, Ishant and Bumrah play together.

"We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision," Shami was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.