Suryakumar, bowlers hand India win over the USA

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 7:00 AM IST
Suryakumar, bowlers hand India win over the USA
Kolkata:Shimron Hetmyer’s fluent 64 and Romario Shepherd’s sensational 5/20, including a hat-trick, powered West Indies to a 35-run win over Scotland in their opening Group C match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After a cautious start, West Indies recovered from early wickets through Hetmyer, who smashed a 22-ball fifty — the fastest by a West Indies male in World Cup history. Hetmyer, who hit two fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 177.78, added 81 runs with Rovman Powell, who played second fiddle through a 14-ball 24, before Sherfane Rutherford’s late 26 off 13 lifted the total to 182/5.

Scotland threatened the chase at 115/3, with Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce putting up a 77-run stand. Jason Holder broke the partnership to claim his 100th T20I wicket, triggering a collapse. Shepherd then ripped through the lower order with four wickets in five balls, becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the tournament, as Scotland were bowled out for 147.

Brief scores:

West Indies 182/5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64, Brandon King 35; Brad Currie 2-23, Oliver Davidson 1-23) beat Scotland 147 in 18.5 overs (Richie Berrington 42, Tom Bruce 35; Romario Shepherd 5-20, Jason Holder 3-30) by 35 runs.

Mumbai:Indian bowlers produced a disciplined effort after a middling batting display to subdue the United States of America by 29 runs, starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.

Pacers Mohammad Siraj (2/29) Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers, after India laboured to 161 for 9.

In reply, the USA were restricted to 132/8. Milind Kumar (34), Shubham Ranjane (37) and Suraj Krishnamurthi (37) fought well but were no match to the big-match experience of Indian bowlers.

Earlier, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav fought back with a counter-attacking half-century (84, 49 balls) to cover up the failure of his colleagues in the top and middle order.

India were left shell-shocked at 77 for 6 in the 13th over as USA’s 37-year-old South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) tore through the batting, striking thrice in a brutal sixth over to remove Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0)

Brief scores:

India 161/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 84 not out; Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25, Ali Khan 1/13, Harmeet Singh 2/26) beat USA: 132/8 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 34, Suraj Krishnamurthi 37; Mohammad Siraj 2/ Arshdeep Singh 2/18, Axar Patel 2/24) by 29 runs.

Girls corner most seats in medical admissions in AP

Girls corner most seats in medical admissions in AP

