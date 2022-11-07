T20 World Cup: England's Dawid Malan could miss semi-final against India

Dawid Malan is likely to miss England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval, confirms Moeen Ali.

The former World No. 1 T20I batsman Malan picked up a groin injury and was forced to limp off the field during England's final Super 12 fixture against Sri Lanka last week. The 2010 champions defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and qualified for the last four on a superior net run-rate.

"He has been one of our best players for a number of years. I don't know but to be honest with you it is not looking great. He went for scans yesterday and when he arrived, we don't really know much but it is not looking great," Moeen told BBC.

The 2010 champions, England, have not been at their best form in the T20 World Cup 2022, having lost to Ireland in the Super 12s and clinched an unconvincing win over Sri Lanka.

Malan also has not been in great touch, returning with scores of 18, 35, and 3 not out in the three games he batted. Because of the injury, he couldn't bat against Sri Lanka.

In the same interview, if England would be underdogs against India in Adelaide on Thursday (Nov. 9), Moeen agreed to the same, saying his side has not played to its potential this tournament.

"England are the underdogs. India have been playing fantastic over the last year and even if you look at the tournament they have been playing really well. I don't think we have to be honest, we have been a little behind," Moeen added further.

England, who lost to West Indies in the T20 World Cup final in 2016, have now made it to the semi-final for the second straight year, while India had crashed out after the group stage in 2021.

Nevertheless, India are being considered as favourites to win the semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, especially since they are coming off a massive 71-run victory over Zimbabwe. India secured a close win in Adelaide earlier in the tournament when they took on Bangladesh and Virat Kohli, who has an excellent record on the ground, was the Player of the Match for scoring a match-winning knock of 64.

In a post-match interview, Kohli said that whenever he plays at Adelaide Oval, he is "meant to enjoy and keep batting."

"As soon as I knew the World Cup is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting," added Kohli.

The first semi-final is between New Zealand and Pakistan on Wednesday (Nov. 8) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).