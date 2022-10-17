T20 World Cup: India got enough time to prepare, understand Australian conditions, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the Indian team enough time to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022.

India flew down to Perth last week and played three warm-up games against Western Australia XI. Team India locked horns against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. India won all the said games and are scheduled to play one more practice game, which is against New Zealand, before the Super 12s round goes underway in the underway T20 World Cup Down Under on Oct. 22.

Hardik has also stated that the players have been given adequate time to get used to the conditions and weather in Australia.

"I was always excited to come to Australia and get so much time to prepare because I have always felt that as an individual if I get the right situations and conditions to practise, you can't ask for a better scenario for me or the whole team to come here and spend 17 days before the World Cup starts and get used to the conditions, atmosphere, and weather," Hardik was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on BCCI on social media.

The all-rounder also said that he was happy with his form with the bat as he scored 44 runs against Western Australian XI but managed just two runs against Australia on Monday (Oct. 17). However, Hardik is yet to pick a wicket.

"If you see it on the high-end side, it was a satisfactory day. It's not about the runs I scored, it was about my approach towards the game, and how I adapted to the situation. I played 21 odd balls and I managed to middle almost everything. That was more positive in the practice games," the 29-year-old cricketer added further.

Hardik, who captained Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title and also led India in Ireland earlier this year, said that if a player finds form early in the tournament, then one has a better chance of exploiting the conditions to one's advantage.

"There was a very good point made by one of the players, that in Australia, it's about one inning. If you can get the inning early in the season, once you get used to the conditions, you can score a lot of runs. And it's the same for a fast bowler," Hardik added.

India's second warm-up match is against Kane Williamson's New Zealand on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Team India is scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Oct. 23 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).