T20 World Cup: Tucker, Reiffel to officiate India's Super 8 opener against Afghanistan

Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires with David Boon as match referee for India's opening Super 8 stage match against Afghanistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 here on Thursday.
Bridgetown (Barbados) : Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires with David Boon as match referee for India's opening Super 8 stage match against Afghanistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 here on Thursday. South Africa's Allahudien Paleker will join the Aussie on-field officials as the TV umpire while England's Alex Wharf as the fourth umpire.
For India's key clash with former champions Australia, Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires with New Zealander Jeff Crowe as the match referee for the match to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (CC) named match officials for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place against South Africa on June 19.
Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for the USA against South Africa, while he will also stand as on-field umpire alongside Gaffaney when the American team take on England in Barbados on June 23. Allahudien Paleker, who is making his senior men’s tournament debut in this competition, will act as the fourth umpire.
The same day will see Kettleborough return to the middle for the seismic Group 1 clash between Australia and India alongside compatriot Richard Illingworth.
Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia’s Super 8s opener against Bangladesh, while Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies.
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, making history in this competition as the first Bangladeshi official at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is the TV Umpire for that one and will act as on-field umpire alongside Chris Brown for England’s second Group 2 game against South Africa.
Of the match referees, Jeff Crowe – who has overseen more T20Is than anyone else – will be in the chair for England’s clashes with the West Indies and South Africa as well as Australia's against India.
Super 8s – Match Official appointments
June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere
June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown
June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel
TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock
June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker
TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere
Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon
June 23: USA v England (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf
TV Umpire: Chris Brown
Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza