Tornadoes in USA force cancellation of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warmup match

Severe tornadoes and thunderstorms that ravaged through the central and southern part of the United States of America forced the abandonment of the warm-up match between the USA and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas bore the brunt of a severe tornado, with winds damaging property at the stadium, including a television screen and spectator galleries. There was also a flash flood warning issued in the neighbourhood.



Canada and Nepal played at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Monday but on Tuesday, May 28, there was no play possible.



Several parts of the USA have been hit by tornadoes and thunderstorms, especially in the last week, and more than 20 people have succumbed to nature’s fury.



The USA will host 16 of the 55 ICC T20 World Cup matches, including the big ticket India vs. Pakistan match, scheduled to be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.



There is more rain forecast in the week, with storms expected to move towards the east coast, between the states of North Carolina and Maryland. The storms could wreak havoc and cause destruction in New York and Florida, where many World Cup matches are scheduled.



The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host two more warm up matches – USA vs. Nepal and the Netherlands vs. Canada. The matches will be played later this week.



The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will kick off in Dallas on June 1, with USA taking on Canada. The city will host three more matches (Netherlands vs. Nepal on June 4, USA vs. Pakistan on June 6 and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh on June 7) in the prestigious tournament.