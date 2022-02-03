U-19 CWC: England score thrilling win over Afghanistan, secure final berth

North Sound (Antigua): Half-centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56 not out) and Alex Horton (53 not out), and a fine spell of spin bowling by Rehan Ahmed (4/41) helped England overcome Afghanistan by 15 runs in a thrilling match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here to secure a place in the final on Wednesday (IST).

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was the hero for England, taking three wickets in the penultimate over at crucial moments when their opponents required just 18 runs from the last 10 balls.

England will now take on the winners of the semifinal game between Australia and four-time champions India in the final on February 6. It's been a revival of sorts for England who had finished ninth in the previous edition of the tournament two years ago in South Africa.

Riding on three half-centuries, England scored 231/6 in 47 overs in a rain-interrupted match and then despite the best efforts from Afghanistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq (43), Al Noor (60) and Abdul Hadi (37 not out), the incisive spell of bowling from Rehan restricted Afghanistan to 215/9 in 47 overs.

England have returned to the final after a 24-year wait, while Afghanistan will now head to the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the third-place playoff.

Brief scores

England 231/6 in 47 overs (George Thomas 50, George Bell 56 not out, Alex Horton 53 not out; Noor Ahmad 2/32) beat Afghanistan 215/9 in 47 overs (Mohammad Ishaq 43, Allah Noor 60, Abdul Hadi 37 not out, Bilal Ahmad 33; Rehan Ahmed 4/41) by 15 runs (D/L Method)