Uthappa eager to meet Yuvraj to 'catch up on old times' at Legends Cricket Trophy

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa is waiting to meet ex-India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) to catch up on old times. They were both part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team.

Reflecting on the prospect of meeting fellow retired cricketers, especially Yuvraj, at the tournament, Uthappa said: "I've had the privilege of playing alongside most of them, so I'm looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces. I'm particularly excited to meet Yuvraj, with whom I've only spoken over the phone. It's been a while, and I'm eager to finally meet in person and catch up on old times."

On Saturday, Uthappa played a remarkable knock of 72 off 30, hitting 5 boundaries and 6 towering sixes as Rajasthan Kings beat Kandy Samp Army by 44 runs Pallekele Stadium.

"The 90-ball format of the LCT promises a fresh and exhilarating experience for players and spectators alike. It's a departure from the conventional formats we're accustomed to, which is what makes it so exciting," Uthappa said on the unique format of the LCT.

Highlighting the camaraderie and competitive spirit that define tournaments like the LCT, he added: "Playing alongside my colleagues and friends in the Legends Cricket Trophy will be a memorable experience. We're all driven by a common goal -- to compete at the highest level and entertain fans around the world."

When asked about his expectations from the tournament, Uthappa expressed his optimism for a thrilling contest. "I believe the Legends Cricket Trophy will capture the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With its unique format and star-studded lineup, the tournament promises to deliver unforgettable moments on the field."