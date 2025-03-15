Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Ahead of IPL 2025

Star cricketer Virat Kohli has officially joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the IPL 2025 season. The franchise shared a video on social media showing Kohli donning the RCB jersey, with the caption, "The King is here, and like always, he's 2 steps (sometimes a LOT more) ahead of everyone." Kohli's return comes off the back of a stellar performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a pivotal role in India's title win, scoring 218 runs in five matches, including a match-winning century against Pakistan and an important 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

As RCB prepares for the 2025 IPL season, the franchise has named Rajat Patidar as the new captain, following a revamp of the squad during last year’s mega auction. Kohli, who captained RCB for nearly a decade, expressed his support for Patidar, praising his growth and performances with the team. Kohli’s message to Patidar was one of encouragement: "Rajat, firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the very best. You’ve really made a place in the hearts of RCB fans all over India."

Patidar takes over from Faf du Plessis, who was not retained for the 2025 season. Patidar’s journey with RCB has been remarkable, with a standout performance in the 2022 season, including a memorable century in the playoffs. Kohli also highlighted Patidar's leadership experience with Madhya Pradesh in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008, has led the team in 140 matches, scoring over 8,000 runs in the process. Despite his success, Kohli is yet to win an IPL title, with RCB finishing as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. As the tournament approaches, RCB fans will be hoping that the combination of Kohli's experience and Patidar’s leadership will finally help the team secure their maiden IPL trophy.