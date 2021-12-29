Want to play at least for next three years: Rayudu

Chennai: Former India batter Ambati Rayudu says he wants to continue playing at least for the next three years and is gearing up for the next cycle of the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old right-handed batter had quit in July, 2019 from all forms of cricket after being ignored for the ICC ODI World Cup but made himself available for selection after two months.

"I would love to keep playing till I am in good form and fit. I will be ready for the next cycle, which is three years and I am working hard on my fitness," Rayudu, who played for Andhra in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, told PTI.

"I recently played the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is five one-day games in six days which I got through well. I am in good shape and I hope to continue to play at least for the next three years."

Rayudu was one of the five standbys for the World Cup but he missed out a place in the 15-member squad to Vijay Shankar, who was considered to have a "three-dimensional" game. He made a sarcastic '3D' comment and quit cricket, before retracking his decision.

"2019 World Cup definitely was disappointing for me, for not making the squad. My comeback was dedicated to CSK and how they helped me get through that phase and time and I am thankful to them."

Rayudu feels his stint with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings was a special one and skipper M S Dhoni brought the best out of him.

"My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special. "Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. "