WCL 2025 world’s second most watched cricket league: Reports

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has established itself as one of the most-watched cricket leagues worldwide, recording a staggering 409 million viewers globally — a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous season, says a report.

While much anticipation surrounded a potential India–Pakistan showdown, the absence of the clash did not diminish the excitement. In fact, the conversations around it fuelled massive global attention, skyrocketing WCL’s reach across broadcast and digital platforms, according to the report.

The final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions became a global spectacle, ranking as one of the most-watched programs across Sony Max in the UK, while delivering historic ratings elsewhere.

In Pakistan, the final drew a TRP of 6.1, surpassing several bilateral series viewership TRPs. The AB Devillers heroics made India talk about the finals, and WCL trended on the major platforms across India.

Positioning itself as the “Legends World Cup”, WCL has captured the hearts of fans thanks to its legendary player pool and its strong presence in the UK.

Throughout July, WCL dominated online trends, with continuous buzz on Instagram, YouTube, and X, whether around the India–Pakistan situation or the phenomenal comeback of AB de Villiers.

Big names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Chris Lynn, Wayne Parnell and D’Arcy Short lit up the stage while AB de Villiers - still electric as ever - wowed crowds with his fielding, explosive batting and match-winning presence.

From breathtaking last-ball thrillers to a rare bowl-out after 18 years and an incredible comeback by the India Champions to seal a knockout spot, the 2025 season was loaded with drama and highlights. The semi-finals delivered edge-of-the-seat excitement, and now, as South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions faced off in the grand finale, the WCL stamped its place as a legitimate cricketing product.

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament has become a true celebration of cricket’s golden era. WCL is set to grow even bigger with promoters looking to add two new teams in the near future.

Backed by record-breaking viewership and unparalleled legends’ appeal, the World Championship of Legends has become the ultimate stage for cricket nostalgia and entertainment.