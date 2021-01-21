Went to the graveyard directly from airport, sat with my father: Mohammed Siraj reveals emotional return

It was an emotional roller coaster in Australia for Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Just days after landing in Australia from the UAE, Siraj lost his father. His mother convinced him to not return home for the last rites and instead remain Down Under and fulfill his father's dream. That's exactly what the fast bowler did.

The dream of Siraj representing India in Test cricket turned into reality when the Hyderabad-based pacer made his debut in the whites during the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Going into the game, India were 1-0 down. The touring side bounced back as they won the MCG Test and Siraj returned with as many as five wickets.

An emotional Siraj fought back tears during the national anthem in Sydney in the third Test. It was heartwarming to see him look up to the blue sky at the Gabba, Brisbane after picking up his maiden five-wicket haul. He was instrumental with the ball as India became the first team in 32 years to defeat Australia at their fortress of Gabba in a Test.

After winning the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, the Indian team returned from Australia on Thursday. While the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, T. Natarajan, Shardul Thakur received a heroic welcome at their respective homes, Siraj chose to go to the graveyard directly from the airport to spend some time with his late father.

"I didn't go home, directly. I went to the graveyard straight from the airport, I went there to sit with my dad for some time. I couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave. And then I came home. When I met my mom, she started crying. Then I tried to console her, telling her not to cry. It was a different feeling. After 6-7 months, her son had come home. Mom was always waiting for me to return. She was counting down how many days were left for me to return," Siraj said in an interview.

Siraj, who has played for India seven times now (3 Tests, 3 T20Is, and 1 ODI), finished the Border Gavaskar Trophy as India's highest wicket taker with 13 scalps ahead of the regular bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. Siraj played a vital role in India's win in Brisbane with six wickets in the Test.

Siraj has been rewarded for his performances as he has been included in the 18-man squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against England, starting Feb. 5 in Chennai.