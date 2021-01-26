West Indies great Ian Bishop points out a 'glitch' in Shubman Gill's batting technique

West Indies legend Ian Bishop has pointed out a "glitch" in India's rookie batsman Shubman Gill's batting, who recently had a memorable tour of Australia.

Following a disastrous show at the Adelaide Oval in the first Test, India dropped opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and replaced him with Gill. The 21-year-old had an impressive run, scoring two fifties in three Tests and registering 259 runs at an average of 51.80. During India's iconic successful chase of 338 on the final day of the fourth Test at the Gabba, Gill chipped in with a crucial 92. Unfortunately, Gill's contribution was overshadowed by Rishabh Pant's match-winning unbeaten knock of 89 that led to India's three-wicket victory in Brisbane. With the win in the final Test, India sealed the series 2-1 and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies great Bishop hailed Gill, describing him as an "elegant, eye-catching" batsman.

"In Australia, on those slightly bouncier pitches, Gill's ability to play back and forward appropriately, to take on the short ball with aplomb, as a subcontinental player is the hallmark of the new generation of batsmen.

This hasn't always been that way, as we know. His eye-catching, tall, elegant, languid stroke play was easy on the eye. His willingness to respect a certain slow or fast phase of the game showed a good cricketing mind and willingness to be flexible. It wasn't a case of 'this is the one way I play and I'll only play that way'. More than anything, he kept improving and not backing down," Bishop said in the Sportstar interview.

Explaining a "glitch" in Gill's batting technique, the former Windies pacer said if Gill managed to make adjustments in his techniques, he would be able to score runs in almost any conditions.

"He does have a glitch in technique which I was concerned about. He plays often from the leg stump, or leg side of the ball, which encourages seamers to challenge him around the fourth or fifth stump and bring the outside edge into play.

Much in a way like Virender Sehwag used to do and he wasn't too bad a player. In his final innings at Brisbane, he came across his stumps more at times and didn't let his hands and bat stray too far from his body where he lost control of his stroke outside his eye line. So, he seems aware of it and is prepared to adapt. If he can achieve that, he will be able to continue to score under almost all conditions," Bishop concluded.

As a reward for his performances in Australia, Gill was also included in India's 18-man squad for the upcoming home four-match Test series against England. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai and the third and fourth Tests will be played at the renovated stadium in Ahmedabad, Motera Stadium.

Since his India debut in 2019, Gill has represented India six times: 3 Tests and 3 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).