Woakes optimistic on leading England's pace squad in Ashes 2026

England seamer Chris Woakes believes he can still lead England's pace squad against Australia in the Ashes 2026 after the departure of stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

At 35, Chris Woakes finds himself stepping into the role of the senior statesman in England's cricket team, a mantle he assumes as he prepares for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. In a span of just one year, he has seen the departures of stalwart bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the England seam attack.

"It makes me feel incredibly old," said Chris Woakes as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "But it's a lovely occasion. This week, it's just been really nice to be a part of Jimmy's last game. I've been very lucky to have played for a long period of time with him, and the lessons and little nuggets that I've learned from him across the years have certainly made me a better player. I feel very fortunate to have bowled with England's best ever."

Woakes' admiration for Anderson is evident, as he recalls the invaluable insights he has gained from the veteran bowler. "He's always been there at mid-off, giving little words of advice," Woakes added. "He assesses conditions and pitches better than anyone I've seen. The way he talks about what deliveries are working on the surface so early on is just incredible, really. It's very easy to think that that's just a given and you just pick it up, but actually he is the best at doing that. I didn't bowl a wobble-ball until Jimmy started talking to me about it. So that's been huge."

With Anderson's retirement, Woakes now becomes the wise old head for a new generation of England seamers. The prospect of leading the attack at Trent Bridge, where he will mark his 50th Test appearance, is both daunting and exhilarating. "I've not even thought about that!" he joked when asked about the possibility of having first-choice of ends. "Maybe … that'd be nice. But it worked out all right this game because Jimmy prefers this [Pavilion] end and I actually do prefer the other end [Nursery]!"

Woakes is determined to stay true to his game while embracing his new responsibilities. "Naturally, you're going to see a lot more new players being given opportunities to move [England] forward," he said. "But I'll try and give 100%, and try and do my role as well as I can for the team."

His role might see subtle shifts, particularly if he is handed the new ball more frequently. "The majority of my career I've come on first-change so that's something that I'll maybe need to get my head around moving forward. Other than that, you try and deliver your skills and, whenever there is a new guy coming into the team, you still try and pass on a little bit of knowledge."

Off the field, Anderson will remain a presence, having agreed to stay on in a bowling mentor role for the rest of the West Indies series, potentially extending his influence into a more permanent position. "I'm looking forward to not getting a spray when I dive over one," Woakes joked. "Obviously, it'll be different, but I think it will also be very, very good. He obviously won't have that emotion that he has when he's out there playing and being a primary bowler for the team. So I think he'll be very good in that role as well, for not just the summer but hopefully moving forwards."

Woakes' future with the England team is not set in stone, especially given his contrasting performances in home and away conditions. His prowess on home soil is undisputed, highlighted by his remarkable contribution to last summer's Ashes series, where he claimed 19 wickets in the final three Tests and was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal. However, his overseas record remains a point of contention, and he acknowledges the challenges ahead as England look towards future campaigns, including the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

"I just don't rule anything out," he said. "Throughout my England career, I've just looked at the very next game, the very next series, and tried to be in the best shape possible. As soon as you start looking too far ahead, you get caught off-guard, and all of a sudden, that's a million miles away and you forget what you need to do in that present moment in time."

Woakes remains hopeful about his evolution as a bowler. "I've looked at Stu and Jimmy evolve as they've got older, and I still hope that I can potentially do the same. But for now, I'm looking at Trent Bridge, and it's as far as I can look really."

Woakes' return to the England setup follows a challenging period in his personal life. After the death of his father in May, he took a break from cricket and was left out of England's T20 World Cup squad. "It was one of those things in life that you probably never really think's going to happen until it does," he reflected. "Trying to get back into cricket, it has been quite hard to focus on the day job but once you get back out there and particularly putting on the England whites, it reminds you how lucky we are to do what we do."

His recent experiences have given him a renewed perspective on his career. "Seeing Jimmy this week, you know it doesn't last forever and you have to try and enjoy every moment that you're a part of this team. My approach at the minute is to put things in perspective, and just be happy to be here and try and give 110%."