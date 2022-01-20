Women's Ashes, 1st T20I: Aus thrash England

Adelaide: Superb all-round show by Tahlia McGrath helped Australia register a commanding nine-wicket win over England in the first T20I of the multi-format Women's Ashes here on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and chose to field first but England came out all guns blazing as their openers Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt put on an opening stand of 82 runs. Even though their partnership was broken by debutant Allana King, who took a brilliant catch off her own bowling in the 11th over of the innings, Wyatt carried on and kept punishing the Australian bowlers.

The visitors looked set for a total close to 200 but McGrath came up with a brilliant spell in the death overs as she dismissed both Nat Sciver and Wyatt in the 17th over. Wyatt was looking dangerous but she had to depart for a magnificent knock of 70 off just 54 deliveries after getting completely castled by McGrath.