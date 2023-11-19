World Cup final scoreboard: India vs Australia

Ahmedabad: Scoreboard of the World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47 Shubman Gill c Zampa b Starc 4 Virat Kohli b Cummins 54 Shreyas Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4 KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66 Ravindra Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9 Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18 Mohammed Shami c Inglis b Starc 6 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1 Kuldeep Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10 Mohammed Siraj not out 9 Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12 Total: (All out in 50 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Pat Cummins 10-0-34-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-44-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-5-0, Travis Head 2-0-4-0.