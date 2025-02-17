Yuvraj's Predictions for India vs. Pakistan Clash in ICC Champions Trophy

With just two days to go for the ICC Champions Trophy, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the India vs. Pakistan match. This iconic rivalry always excites in ICC tournaments. Recently, former cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, shared their predictions for the game, set to take place in Dubai on February 23.

Yuvraj Singh believes Shubman Gill will be India’s top run-scorer and Mohammed Shami will take the most wickets. Afridi is confident that Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi will shine for Pakistan, while Inzamam pointed to Babar and Haris Rauf as key players for Pakistan.

For match-winners, Yuvraj picked Hardik Pandya for India, Afridi chose Rizwan for Pakistan, and Inzamam named Fakhar Zaman. Yuvraj also suggested that Pakistan might have the advantage due to Dubai’s conditions.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced off five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning three times and India two. India will be looking to level the record with a victory in Dubai. The tournament begins on February 19, with the thrilling India vs. Pakistan match on February 23.

Given India’s strong form since the 2023 World Cup, they appear to be clear favorites. India has been dominating Pakistan in ICC events, and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming tournament.