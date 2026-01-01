Damien Martyn in serious condition

Former cricketer Damien Martyn, who played 67 test matches for Australia, is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital, Australian media reported Wednesday.

The 54-year-old former right-hand batter had fallen ill in recent days, with Nine Newspapers reporting he is in an induced coma and fighting a bout of meningitis.

“Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family,” former test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media.

Speaking to News Corp., close friend and former Australian test wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a quick recovery.