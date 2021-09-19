David de Gea’s fantastic penalty save hands Manchester United 2-1 win [Watch]

David de Gea saved an injury-time penalty and Jesse Lingard netted the winner as Manchester United sealed a thrilling 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.



Manchester United were 2-1 up when Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handballed in the box and West Ham received a penalty. The London Stadium's longest serving player, Mark Noble, stepped off the bench to take the penalty. However, de Gea dived the right way to stop Noble's spot-kick and became the hero of the day for the Red Devils. He was mobbed by the whole Manchester United side soon after the final whistle, including an overjoyed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It was the last minute, I made the save. A massive three points for us. Going through my head was 'save the ball'. It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse. It is a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing," de Gea told Sky Sports after Man Utd secured three points in London on Sunday.



Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring of the match with his 35th-minute strike. Now, Ronaldo has scored on his first home league game, first Champions League appearance and first away match in the Premier League since his return to Old Trafford earlier this summer. The Portuguese star has netted four goals in as many games for Manchester United in the ongoing season.

Lingard, who spent the second half of the previous campaign at West Ham, scored in the 89th minute to put the Red Devils 2-1 up. With nine goals and five assists, Lingard had helped West Ham finish sixth last season and return to European football. The London club is playing the Europa League after a gap of three seasons.

The winner against West Ham also saw Lingard redeem himself after his error had cost Manchester United their Champions League opener against Swiss club Young Boys.

Mistakes happen but it's all about how you respond.



Following the nail-biting away win against West Ham on Sunday, Manchester United have dropped to second in the 2021-22 Premier League table due to their lower goal difference in comparison to leaders Liverpool FC. If Chelsea beat Tottenham later in the day (Sunday), the Blues will take the top spot.

