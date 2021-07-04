Delhi Capitals' Steve Smith reveals he played with elbow injury in IPL 2021

Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed he played with an elbow injury during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Smith, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2021, had a poor run before the suspension of the tournament, scoring just 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 111.82.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, the former Australian skipper has also revealed that the injury only got worse as the tournament progressed.

"I still wasn't quite 100 percent [during the IPL], it was still bothering me a bit, and I was playing over there medicated taking some painkillers and anti-inflammatories every time I batted. It got to a point where it wasn't really improving much, and it probably got a little bit worse while I was over there," Smith told cricket.com.au.

Smith recently pulled out of Australia's upcoming tour of West Indies due to the injury and could also opt out of the T20 World Cup to be fully fit for the Ashes later this year.

"There's still a bit of time between now and [the T20 World Cup], and I'm tracking okay at the moment it's slow, but I'm going okay. I'd love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that's my main goal to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I've done in the last few Ashes series I've been involved in," the former Australia captain added further.

The T20 World Cup, which was initially scheduled to be played in India, has been moved to the Middle East due to the pandemic situation. The T20 World Cup will now be co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14. The venues selected for the mega event are Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi), Sharjah Stadium, and Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the IPL 2021 has also been shifted to the UAE as the tournament is set to resume on September 19 with the final to be played on October 15, two days prior to the beginning of the T20 World Cup. The 14th edition of the IPL kickstarted in Chennai on April 9. The tournament was suspended on May 4 after India was struck with an intense second wave of COVID-19. As many as four different bio-bubbles were infected by the virus at that time.