Delhi massacre Chandigarh to enter Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC semifinals

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh): Defending champions Delhi stormed into the semi-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship 2025, when they beat Chandigarh 8-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The contest was virtually over in the first session itself, as the winners pumped in seven goals during this period. While Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh, Aditya Adhikari, and Laishram Rahul Meitei scored two goals each, Sankhil Darpol Tuishang and Arman Ahmad struck the other two goals.

Delhi were in full control from the beginning and opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh, whose curling shot from the right found the target, leaving Chandigarh goalkeeper Jaspal Singh stranded.

Aditya Adhikari netted the second goal in the 16th minute when he ran in from the left to score with a deft right-footer from a difficult angle. There was no end to Chandigarh’s woes as Moirangthem’s strong shot from inside the box made it 3-0 in the 27th minute.

Thereafter, it was like one-way traffic on the pitch, and Delhi netted another five goals to make it a complete rout.

Earlier, Delhi registered a 6-0 win against Andhra Pradesh to enter the quarterfinal. The winners led 4-0 at halftime.

Laishram Rahul Meitei scored a brace in the 8th and 45th minutes, Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh in the 12th and Kushagra Chaudhary in the 24th minute, followed by Arman Ahmad in the 66th and Bhaskar Chhetri in the 81st minute.

Delhi qualified for the quarterfinals with two wins from as many games and a massive tally of 20 goals. Defending champions Delhi began their title defence with a massive 14-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in their opening Group F fixture.



