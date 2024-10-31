Desperate for Test series win against India: Cummins

Sydney: Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the first match at Perth from November 22.

Under the leadership of 31-year-old, Australia have won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup, both beating the Indians, and the Ashes, but never managed to beat India in a bilateral rubber in the traditional format. “It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off,” Cummins told AAP at the launch of his book . “Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home,” added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

India are the only team Australia have failed to defeat in their last 16 Test series. Since 2014-15, Australia could not lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. “We’ve lost the (last) two series against them (in Australia), so this is a big one. We feel like our team’s in a really good place, so we’ve got no reason why we shouldn’t perform really well.