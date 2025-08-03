Diksha slips on back nine as Yamashita leads AIG Women’s Open

Diksha Dagar went through a roller coaster third round and carded a second straight 1-over 73 that saw her slip from T-28 to T-42 after 54 holes in the AIG Women’s Open here.

The 24-year-old, making her second cut at the Open, had a round that included three birdies, an eagle, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

She scored well with three birdies against one bogey on the front nine but dropped a bogey and two doubles in a span of four holes from the 13h to the 16th and closed the day with an eagle, her second one of the week.

With rounds of 71-73-73, she was 1-over after being two-under for the tournament at the end of the front and she seemed in sight of a top-10 at that stage. Then came the dropped shots on the back as it happened on the second day.

Diksha’s best at the Open has been T-21 in 2023 and she is looking for a third LET win, which she is aiming for in the second half of the season that includes an event at home in the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita carded a two-over-par 74, but that was enough to stay at the top on nine-under. It was also her 24th birthday but the lead was trimmed down from three to one shot.

Lim Kim heads the chasing pack just a shot adrift after a bogey-free 67, with Andrea Lee a shot further back having recorded the same score.

Charley Hull was another to mount a charge, carding a 66 to the delight of the sizable crowds following her every move – a number which will only swell if she stays in the hunt.

Hull is part of a quartet on six-under, alongside Megan Khang, Minami Katsu and Rio Takeda, while a glut of talent lies slightly further afield but still within reach.

Yamashita gave herself a strong look for birdie at 18 but spurned the opportunity to open up a two-shot advantage, instead retaining the slender lead.

Takeda, like her playing partner, carded a 74 to give herself ground to make up.

But she remains very much in the race at six-under and will know just how quickly situations can change when a trophy is on the line.