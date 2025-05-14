Djokovic, Murray end coaching partnership

New Delhi: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have ended their coaching partnership by mutual agreement. The announcement comes after just six months of working together. While brief, their stint included moments of promise, particularly at the Australian Open, where Djokovic reached the semifinals before an injury forced him to retire mid-match.

The two shared warm words as they parted ways. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, expressed gratitude and affection: “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court — really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic said in a statement. Murray, 37, who had made his first foray into coaching after decades on the court, replied with equal warmth: “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Though Murray had joined Djokovic’s team in November with an “indefinite” arrangement — primarily focused on the US swing and some clay-court events — their union ultimately spanned just four tournaments. Despite a promising start in Melbourne, where Murray’s tactical input was praised, Djokovic’s 2024 season has so far been riddled with inconsistency. He has exited in the opening round of four of his past five events, including a shock defeat in Monte Carlo and a missed appearance at the Italian Open without explanation. The one bright spot came in Miami, where Djokovic reached the final without dropping a set, only to lose to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in two closely contested tie-breaks.