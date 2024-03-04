D.Y. Patil T20 Cup 2024: Tata, Indian Oil post contrasting wins

Navi Mumbai: Tata Sports Club and Indian Oil registered contrasting victories as they maintained their chances in the DY Patil Stadium in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 here on Monday. Tata Sports Club registered a thrilling four-wicket win over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the DY Patil Stadium.

After being asked to bat, RBI posted 151 for six in their 20 overs. The star of the show for RBI was Sumit Ghadigaonkar (88: 56b, 7x4, 6x6). For Tata, the best bowlers were Irfan Umair (2-24) and Siddharth Raut (2-27). In response, Tata lost their top order cheaply. Then Chinmay Sugar (30) and skipper Sujit Naik (48) revived the chase. Towards the end, Shorab Dhaliwal held his nerves as he scored an unbeaten 37 off just 19 balls with one boundary and four sixes to seal the win with one ball to spare. Tata finished on 152 for six in 19.5 overs.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Indian Oil beat Nirlon Sports Club by five wickets.

Asked to bat, Nirlon was bowled out for 126 in 19.3 overs. For Indian Oil, the best bowlers were M Siddharth (3-15) and Vaibhav Arora (3-12). In their reply, Indian Oil got off to a brisk start as their openers Abhishek Sharma (41) and Ankush Bains (45) put on 72 in just 6.1 overs. There was a middle-order collapse but that did not matter much. In the end, Indian Oil chased down the target in 12.2 overs to finish on 127 for five.

BRIEF SCORES

Group B: RBI 151/6 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 88; Irfan Umair 2-24, Siddharth Raut 2-27) lost to Tata Sports Club 152/6 in 19.5 overs (Sujit Nauk 48, Shorab Dhariwal 37 n.o., Chinmay Sutra 30; Jyot Chhaya 3-25, Sayan Mondal 2-39) by four wickets

Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 126 all out in 19.3 overs (Arya Satiate 36, Manishankar Murasingh 22; M. Siddharth 3-15, Vaibhav Arora 3-12) lost to Indian Oil 127/5 in 12.2 overs (Ankush Bains 45, Abhishek Sharma 41; Khizar Dafedar 3-16) by five wickets.