Eye on Pakistan game: Gill back in nets for hour-long session

Ahmedabad: The Indian camp had reasons to smile on Thursday as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for Saturday's World Cup game against Pakistan. However, it can't be said with a degree of certainty whether the team would risk picking the recovering Gill for the 'Battle Royale'.

The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan but there is a high chance of him making it to the playing XI for the marquee clash against the arch-rivals. Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 am and did some strides and sprints under the watchful eyes of team doctor Rizwan in the main arena before heading to the nets. Keeping Shaheen Shah Afridi's left-arm indippers in mind, Gill focussed on tackling the 150 clicks-plus sidearm thunderbolts from the Sri Lankan specialist. He also faced the net bowlers during an extended session.