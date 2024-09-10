F1: Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin from March 2025

Adrian Newey, Formula One’s star car designer, will join Aston Martin from March 1, 2025. The 65-year-old will be taking charge as the managing technical partner and will also be a shareholder in the F1 car organisation.

While there has been no confirmation on how much Newey would be paid, some news reports suggest that the star car designer is on a pay scale of around 20 million pounds a year ($26.17 million a year).

Newey, who is one of the most sought after and star designers of Formula One cars, was with Red Bull and the 65-year-old said he was looking to embrace new challenges soon.

The Briton will take charge at Aston Martin on March 1 with the 2025 F1 season scheduled to start on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Newey said he was thrilled to join Aston Martin and took up the offer to join the team after seeing Lawrence’s passion and commitment. “I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. They have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal,” Newey said in a media statement.

Aston Martin are currently fifth in the standings and will start an exclusive partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine supplier, from the 2026 season onwards.

This is the last year of F1 where cars will race with the old rules pertaining to car engines as the sport will commence a new era with new engine design and other rule changes from 2026.

Newey has the best designers of F1 cars and the cars designed by him have won 25 drivers’ and constructors’ championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

He was incharge of design of Red Bull cars in the 2023 season and the F1 team won 21 out of 22 races, one of the most dominant results in the history of F1.

Soon after his announcement of wanting to take up new challenges, Newey was sought by both Ferrari and McLaren apart from Aston Martin. However, Aston Martin, owned by Canada’s Lawrence Stroll, have signed up Newey, indicating a long-term deal.

Aston Martin team’s main driver is double world champion Fernando Alonso and owner Lawrence Stroll’s son Lance Stroll as their second driver.