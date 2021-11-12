Favourites Cleantek United knocked out of National Amateur Golf League

Hyderabad: Favourites Cleantek United of Kolkata were knocked out of the National Amateur Golf League at the round robin stage after yet another reversal against Bengaluru's Mighty Eagles who beat them 4-2 here at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Local Team Mysa kept its unbeaten streak alive and the led the Hyderabad assault on the National Amateur Golf League title by being the top team in Group A. T Golf Foundation with a mixed selection of talent topped Group B with yet another convincing win against Fairway Ninjas.

With the four semi final spots on the line, the day's action was not for the faint hearted with as many as six matches were decided on the final hole. The action now moves to the knock out phase with Team Mysa taking on Eham in the first semi-final and T Golf Foundation playing Chennai Hustlers in the other semi-final.

Results: T Golf Foundation beat Fairway Ninjas 6-0; Porus Panthers beat Eham 3.5-2.5; Mighty Eagles beat Cleantek United 4-2; Team Mysa beat Chennai Hustlers 4-2

Semi Final line up:

Team Mysa vs Eham

T Golf Foundation vs Chennai Hustlers