Fencer Bhavani Devi loses in Cairo World Championships
Highlights
India's first Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi bowed out of the World Championships after losing in the second round of senior women's individual sabre event here on Wednesday.
Cairo: India's first Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi bowed out of the World Championships after losing in the second round of senior women's individual sabre event here on Wednesday. Bhavani gave a tough fight to her German opponent Larissa Eifler, seeded 8th, before going down 12-15 in the round of 32.
The 28-year-old from Chennai made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the Games.
