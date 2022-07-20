Fencer Bhavani Devi loses in Cairo World Championships

Cairo: India's first Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi bowed out of the World Championships after losing in the second round of senior women's individual sabre event here on Wednesday. Bhavani gave a tough fight to her German opponent Larissa Eifler, seeded 8th, before going down 12-15 in the round of 32.

The 28-year-old from Chennai made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the Games.