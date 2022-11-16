48-Year-Old Keralite Became Belgium's Wellness Coach

At the FIFA World Cup competition, which will get underway in Qatar on November 20, India is well-represented. Vinay Menon, an Indian from Kerala, has made it onto the Belgium squad for the next football match.

The 48-year-old Keralite will serve as the Belgium team's wellness coach and be responsible for the players' physical and emotional well-being. He is in charge of helping players recover physically from injuries and creating mental techniques that will help them perform at their best as a wellness coach.

Menon claimed that he felt honoured to have been given the chance to compete with the Belgian national team at the World Cup. He is pleased that I can represent India and uphold the honour of my nation in his eyes.

He is also anticipating the support of Indian football fans who will be in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in support of the Belgium team. He hoped that all Indians going to Qatar for the matches would come and support Belgium even if India doesn't yet have a side competing in the World Cup.

He aspires to serve the Indian football team in the same position in the future. He said in a statement that India can compete on a global scale if Belgium, a country of 11 million people, can make it to the FIFA World Cup. Menon predicts that India will participate in the world cup by 2030.