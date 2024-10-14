Captain Ekong hails ‘power of social media’ as Nigeria team's hostage nightmare ends

Bayda (Libya): After scary news of the Nigerian football team being held ‘hostage’ at the abandoned Al-Abraq Airport in Libya after the flight carrying the team ahead of the Libya vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match, which is now canceled, was diverted. Nigeria’s captain, William Troost Ekong thanked ‘the power of social media’ as their plane was being refueled ahead of their journey back to their country.



"Power of social media. Apparently our plane is being fueled as we speak and we should be leaving to Nigeria shortly. Thanks for everyone’s support! I REITERATE: We would NEVER treat a guest nation for a game in this way. Mistakes happen, delays happen. But never on purpose!," read the post on X.

The two teams had clashed in Nigeria on Friday with the hosts prevailing 1-0. According to a report by daily mail, Libya’s national team was unhappy with the way their team was treated by the Nigerian Football Federation with the captain of the side Faisal Al-Badri claiming the team faced troubles and had a far from seamless entry to the country which is expected to be the reason behind the hostage situation.

Moments before the news of their departure came to light, Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface posted a scary message on X. "This is getting scary now . You guys can have the point. We just want to return to our country."

Ekong had previously posted the team’s status in details and confirmed that the team will no longer be participating in scheduled match against Libya.

‘I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian Pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

“Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.

“At this point we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here,” read the post on X.