Champions League: Ronaldo's warns Manchester United teammates ahead of Atalanta clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out a message to his Manchester United teammates ahead of their Champions League clash with Atalanta on Wednesday.



Following Manchester United's 2-1 win over Villarreal in the European tournament, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has dropped points twice: 1-1 draw with Everton and 4-2 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League.

As Manchester United are looking to return to winning ways, Ronaldo wants his teammates to "prove" themselves against Atalanta on Wednesday.

"Our time is coming! We have to show what we are made of and the Champions League is the perfect competition to prove ourselves to the world. No excuses! Let's go!" Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.









The 36-year-old Portuguese star has come under massive criticism for failing to lead the Red Devils home in the last two competitive outings. However, Solskjaer has come in defense of his former teammate, saying the team comprises 11 players with different roles and responsibilities.

"We've got 11 players out there on the pitch, we've got different roles and responsibilities, we put a team out that we really thought was going to win that game. We didn't win against Leicester so there is always going to be criticism. Cristiano is a top player, we know what he can do for us and he's doing everything he can do to help the team," Solskjaer was quoted as saying in a press conference on the eve of the Atalanta game.

After scoring in his first three appearances for Manchester United in his second spell with the club, which underway earlier this season, Ronaldo has scored only once in his next four matches.





☄️ @Cristiano bagged a late winner in our last #UCL tie...



👀 Who do you think will strike next for the Reds? Get your United Predictions in now 📲👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2021





Marcus Rashford, who made his first appearance of the season in the Red Devils' 4-2 loss to Leicester City last week, will not start against Atalanta, Solskjaer has confirmed.

"It was a big bonus for Marcus. He's worked incredibly hard and has been focused to get himself back on the pitch; he looked like he'd never been out. He's probably not fit enough for a 90-minute full game yet because he's been out for a while. But he's looking strong, fresh and eager, and he'll be on the pitch at some point," Solskjaer told Man Utd's official website.