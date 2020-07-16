Football legend Hakim tests positive

Hyderabad: Distinguished footballer and Dhyan Chand Awardee Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at a quarantine centre in Hyderabad.

The 81-year-old Hakim, who was a part of India's 1960 Rome Olympic squad, confirmed the development on Wednesday. "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 six days back and I am currently at a hotel in Hyderabad which has been converted into a quarantine centre by the state government," Hakim told PTI.

"I can sense improvement in my health in the last two days and hoping that I will test negative soon and go back home in the coming few days," he added.