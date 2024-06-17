Live
- 5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in China's Guangdong
- Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, 41 injured
- Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge
- 40 pc reduction in DJB's water supply to Lutyens’ Zone
- New 410 GW offshore wind capacity to be installed over next 10 years globally
- After 3 auditions, Lakshya bagged 'Industry' role on the day of 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere
- AIFF parts ways with head coach Igor Stimac following disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign
- Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services
- Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership
- Haryana to set up additional 800 MW thermal power unit
Just In
Football: Sergio Ramos to leave Sevilla FC as free agent
One of the best defenders of the modern era, Sergio Ramos has confirmed his decision to not continue at Sevilla FC next season.
Seville: One of the best defenders of the modern era, Sergio Ramos has confirmed his decision to not continue at Sevilla FC next season. The Spanish centre-back has been a legend in Spanish football for the past two decades and is now a free agent.
“Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not continue next season in the Nervion entity after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the club where he trained as a player and achieved full international status,” read the statement posted on X.
Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 and throughout 16 seasons with them, he made 671 appearances, making him the club's fourth-highest all-time capped player before he left the club for Paris Saint Germain in 2021.
“Sevilla FC would like to thank the commitment, leadership and maximum dedication that Sergio Ramos has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge, added the statement.
Following his exit from Paris, Ramos decided to join Sevilla, the club where he started his career. He played 37 games in the 23/24 season, with a total of 3,301 minutes and scored seven goals.
“Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m (local time) in the press room of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, accompanied by the president, José María del Nido Carrasco,” it concluded.