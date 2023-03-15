Hyderabad FC name 25-man squad for Hero 2nd Division League

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC's reserve team, HFC B, will be in action in the Hero 2nd Division League starting this March. The club announced their 25-man squad for the competition, which will be led by Coach Renjith TA. Hyderabad FC B are placed in Group D alongside ARA FC, Ambernath United Atlanta FC, Dempo Sports Club and the FC Goa Reserve side. The league is scheduled to be played across two months, with eight games to be played in a Round Robin format in the league phase. The HFC B side will host their home games in the Bangalore Football Stadium where they play their first home game against Dempo SC on March 25.





HFC B Squad

Goalkeeper: Aman Sahani, Manas Dubey, Abhinav Mulagada

Defenders: Jeremy Zohminghlua, Muhammad Safqiue Ahmed, Laldanmawia, Joseph Labrinawma Sailo, Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Gilbert Lalbiaksanga

Midfielders: Mark Zothanpuia, Koustav Dutta, Suhit Chhetry, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Bishnu Bordoloi, Kabrabam Arun Kumar, Abhijith PA, Amosa Lalnundanga, Chibaitki Pamthied, Cris Nawong Sherpa

Forwards: Lalchungunga Chhangte, Joseph Sunny, Rohlupuia, Kondra Hemanth





Fixtures

March 15 – ARA FC vs HFC B - Shahibaug Police Stadium, Ahmedabad. KO – 4:00pm

March 19 – AUA FC vs HFC B – Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai. KO – 4:30pm

March 25 – HFC B vs Dempo SC – Bangalore Football Stadium, Bangalore. KO – 3:30pm

April 3 – HFC B vs FC Goa reserves - Bangalore Football Stadium, Bangalore. KO – 3:30pm

April 16 – HFC B vs ARA FC - Bangalore Football Stadium, Bangalore. KO – 3:30pm

April 20 – HFC B vs AUA FC - Bangalore Football Stadium, Bangalore. KO – 3:30pm

April 23 – FC Goa reserves vs HFC B – Nagoa Panchayat Ground, Goa. KO – 4:00pm

April 27 – Dempo SC vs HFC B – Dempo Academy Ground, Goa. KO – 4:00pm.



