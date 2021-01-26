India U-16 team beat UAE 1-0

New Delhi: Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Taison Singh's cross to help India U-16 football team register a 1-0 win over their UAE counterparts in a recent friendly match.

Sohail, who came off the bench and scored the decisive goal, on Sunday dedicated his goal to his "teammates". Incidentally, it was his first international goal wearing the India jersey.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first international goal. I would like to dedicate this goal to my teammates. It was a result of pure team effort and nothing else," Sohail said as per the-aiff.com.

Although the hosts were pushing from the get-go, UAE defenders kept them at bay until the first half ended. After the game resumed, Bibiano Fernandes' boys hurled attack after attack in their pursuit of the elusive goal.

Sohail, who replaced Himanshu Jangra in the 55th minute, almost breached the opponent's defence on the hour mark but his shot missed the target narrowly. Three minutes later, Ebindas' effort also went out of bounds leaving the UAE dugout much relieved.

Finally, Sohail scored the goal which, eventually, made the difference till the referee blew the final whistle.

Fernandes, head coach, said that the boys recuperated well after their narrow loss to the gulf country in the first match to register a victory.

"I'm happy with the boys' performance. We could have done well in the first match but we regrouped well and got the result tonight. This victory will provide the boys with the belief and the boost that we're looking for. That'll be very helpful for the future," Fernandes said.

India U-16 team starting XI: Lionel Rymmei (GK), Halem Nongtdu, Abhishek Singh, Amandeep, Anish Mazumder, Ebindas, Taison Singh, Fanai, Maheson Singh (C), Himanshu Jangra, Shubho Paul.