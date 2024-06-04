Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid, says he is happy to join the ‘club of his dreams’

Star footballer Kylian Mbappe has signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid, starting this season. The deal is worth 35 million Euros ($38 million) per season, as per reports.



Real Madrid club, in a statement, confirmed one of their biggest signings. “Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons,” a statement from the football club read.



Mbappe, whose move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain was the talk of the town for months now, said he was happy to join the ‘club of his dream’. “So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support," Mbappe said in a post on social media.



The French footballer had provisionally and verbally agreed to move to Real Madrid in February and in May he made it official that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.



Real Madrid’s announcement comes after winning their 15th Champions League title, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0, and the club confirmed the deal before Mbappe aligns with the France national team for the preparations for Euro 2024.



Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017 and since then, there has been no looking back as he grew into a star. Mbappe scored 256 goals for PSG and during his tenure with the Paris-based club, he went on to win the World Cup too, in 2018.



At the age of 18, he was signed by PSG in a 180-million-euro ($195 million) deal, making him one of the most-paid footballers.



Mbappe helped PSG to six Ligue 1 titles and steered them to the 2020 Champions League final, but they lost to Bayern Munich.



He scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar but still finished on the losing side as Lionel Messi's Argentina won on penalties.



Mbappe will be a part of a formidable line-up in Real Madrid alongside Brazil’s Vinicius Jr and England international Jude Bellingham.

