Lewandowski not allowed to leave this summer, says Kahn

Speculations about his future don't seem to disturb Robert Lewandowski significantly. In advance of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against FC Villarreal, the Pole followed familiar patterns.

The 33-year-old spent 15 minutes sitting in the teams' bus all alone after the Bavarians had arrived at their home ground. Teammates and coaching staff had left the coach when Bayern Munich's top scorer followed several minutes later as he always does.

Club chairman Oliver Kahn just cleared the fog of speculations, announcing that the star striker is going to play in Bayern's shirt in the upcoming 2022-2023 season, no matter what "wired media reports" say.

"Just to remind you, we have a contract with him for one more season after the current one," the 52-year-old said in a TV interview, Xinhua reports.

The former German international tried to end all speculations about an early departure of the Pole this summer. "We are not that crazy and allow a player to leave who stands for a guaranteed 30 to 40 goals per season," Kahn added and renewed the club's intention to keep the praised forward longer than next season.

Of course, Kahn made his point before Bayern tied 1-1 with Villarreal and had to experience a painful Champions League exit against the underdogs from Spain.

Lewandowski might have known about his clubs' demand to count on the valid contract until 2023 despite rumours talking of an offer from Barcelona. A Polish TV station spoke about a done deal and said, Lewandowski has informed Bayern about his intention to depart.

The plans of the man, who has scored 341 goals in 370 games in Bayern's shirt, remain a mystery.

It seems more than ever uncertain if Kahn's statement survives the upcoming weeks as Bayern's elimination in the quarterfinal might again change things.

To Bayern's and Lewandowski's disappointment, there was no happy end this Tuesday evening and the Spaniards not only delivered the second big surprise in the 2021-2022 season Champions League campaign after beating Juventus in the previous round but proceeded to the semifinals.

The defeat now might change Bayern's future approach including the issue of Lewandowski and accelerate the club's plans to rejuvenate and change the squad.

As it seems there is more to expect when it comes to statements regarding Lewandowski's future.

The Bavarians' deep frustration couldn't be more burdensome when it comes to making important decisions. Reports speak of the Bavarians having to consider financial aspects before signing new contracts.

Many expect Lewandowski and his agent Pini Zahavi to possibly make a new attempt to be allowed to head to new shores.